Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,358,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $183.09. 30,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.91. The company has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.49 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.17.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

