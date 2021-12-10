Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.90. 33,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,618,237. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $105.02 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

