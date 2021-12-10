Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 6,196 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $42,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,517 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 70,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 57,480 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.09. 45,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $134.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.73.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.