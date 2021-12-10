Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,421,000 after buying an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after buying an additional 4,896,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,027,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,941,000 after buying an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,788,000 after buying an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,858,395. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

