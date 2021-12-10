Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 442,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

