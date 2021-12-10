Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $7.94 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,183 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises about 2.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 152.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.82. The stock had a trading volume of 264,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.13 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

