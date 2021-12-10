Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $4.48 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,317,250. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $204.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

