Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,418,000. CSX accounts for 1.7% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Benin Management CORP increased its holdings in CSX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 30,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.56.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

