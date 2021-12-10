Cubic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Lear makes up approximately 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Lear by 5.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Lear by 4.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.80. 2,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,641. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.88%.

Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

