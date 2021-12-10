Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,047 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,885 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. FedEx makes up 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2,912.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.59.

FedEx stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.52. The company had a trading volume of 17,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.