Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 50,030 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,030 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,194,748. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

