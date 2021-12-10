Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.58. Cushman & Wakefield posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CWK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 192,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 11.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 163,901 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 105,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. 2,232,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $13.89 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.