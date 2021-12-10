cVault.finance Market Cap Reaches $88.42 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $8,842.32 or 0.18226270 BTC on major exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $88.42 million and $58,253.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00039594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.76 or 0.00207699 BTC.

About cVault.finance

CORE is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

