CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.
CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.
NYSE CVS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.