CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the stock’s previous close.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

NYSE CVS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

