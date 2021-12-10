CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $103.00 to $114.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.62.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $98.20 on Friday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

