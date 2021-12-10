CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Truist

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Truist from $112.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A.

CVS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.90.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,236,471. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 209,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 170,299 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after acquiring an additional 132,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 13,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

