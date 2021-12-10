CyanConnode (LON:CYAN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.37

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 14.37 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). CyanConnode shares last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 492,759 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £47.30 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 14.37.

CyanConnode Company Profile (LON:CYAN)

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Finland, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT.

