CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 232,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 197,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

CONE opened at $89.30 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $89.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 217.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

