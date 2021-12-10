Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CYXT. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.
About Cyxtera Technologies
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
