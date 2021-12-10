Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Daimler in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €86.18 ($96.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €77.78. Daimler has a 1-year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 1-year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

