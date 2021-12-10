Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €108.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €108.00 ($121.35) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Daimler in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price target on Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €94.40 ($106.07).

Shares of Daimler stock traded up €0.36 ($0.40) during trading on Friday, reaching €86.18 ($96.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,457,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €84.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. Daimler has a one year low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a one year high of €91.63 ($102.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.66.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

