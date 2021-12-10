Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 565.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 146.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $319.28 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.