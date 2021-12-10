DAO Maker (DAO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.03 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $323.75 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00010826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,988,170 coins and its circulating supply is 63,157,366 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

