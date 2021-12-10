Dash Reaches Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $257.20 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $133.75 or 0.00282474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008774 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000192 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,472,955 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

