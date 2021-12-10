Datamine Trading Down 24.4% This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $503,855.97 and $6,949.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00349573 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009932 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000113 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $675.59 or 0.01407086 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,380,802 coins. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.