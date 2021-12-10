David A. Lorber Buys 30,000 Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Chairman David A. Lorber acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PFX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market cap of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 22NW LP purchased a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the 2nd quarter worth $4,810,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PhenixFIN by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

