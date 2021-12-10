Davis Rea LTD. Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,176 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 2.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in FedEx by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.73. The company had a trading volume of 22,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $265.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

