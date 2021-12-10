DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Holdings Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $105.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.15. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

