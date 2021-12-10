DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,052.80

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,052.80 ($80.27) and traded as low as GBX 5,674 ($75.24). DCC shares last traded at GBX 5,712 ($75.75), with a volume of 109,936 shares traded.

DCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($91.50) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,783 ($103.21) to GBX 7,640 ($101.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($96.14) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153 ($94.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,015.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,052.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. DCC’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Alan Ralph purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,148 ($81.53) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($122,291.47).

DCC Company Profile (LON:DCC)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

