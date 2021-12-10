DDKoin (DDK) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $532,017.04 and approximately $27,140.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00129954 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009177 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005057 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002594 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003477 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

