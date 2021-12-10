DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 37.1% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $889.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00016572 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012384 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,607,707 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.