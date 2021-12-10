DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Hits $21.80 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000848 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $21.80 million and $190,990.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00056111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.50 or 0.08407389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00081359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,168.68 or 1.01157431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002763 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

