Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $361.92 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.62 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

