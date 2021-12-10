DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 12,930 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,568 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,930 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after buying an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $115.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

