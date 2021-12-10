DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,922 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $25,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.09.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 97.24%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPG. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

