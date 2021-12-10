DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 26,161 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.31% of Packaging Co. of America worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.06 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

