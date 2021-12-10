DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 5,831 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $588.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $597.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.90. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $614.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.