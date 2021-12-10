DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after acquiring an additional 311,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,185,653 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

ICE stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $107.66 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.21.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

