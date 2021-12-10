DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Cadence Design Systems worth $26,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after acquiring an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,332,333.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,176 shares of company stock worth $37,420,069 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $179.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average is $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.80 and a 52-week high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

