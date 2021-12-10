DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.31% of Packaging Co. of America worth $42,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,982,000 after acquiring an additional 942,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,974,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,172,000 after acquiring an additional 667,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

NYSE:PKG opened at $129.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.89. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

