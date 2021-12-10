DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Zebra Technologies worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,687,000 after acquiring an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after acquiring an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,254,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $597.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $548.90. The company has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $614.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $8,016,387 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

