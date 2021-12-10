DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 14,942 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $50,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 69.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 718.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $361.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $250.62 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.41 and its 200 day moving average is $354.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.18.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.