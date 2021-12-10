DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,451 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,228 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Best Buy worth $29,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $104.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

