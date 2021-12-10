DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,262 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,423 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of First Republic Bank worth $27,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,231,296,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after acquiring an additional 172,562 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after acquiring an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $209.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $128.60 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

