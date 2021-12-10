DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 78,493 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,493 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.15% of Fortis worth $30,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 57.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortis by 734.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 48.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.09.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

