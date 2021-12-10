DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 54,056 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $37,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 133.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.27.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,051 shares of company stock valued at $14,861,122. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

