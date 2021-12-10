DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $28,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 413.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 83,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 331.3% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 143,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 393.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,184,000 after buying an additional 634,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,555,000 after purchasing an additional 611,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 283,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Shares of CP stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.65. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1536 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.25%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

