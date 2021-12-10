DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42,931 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in JD.com were worth $36,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in JD.com by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $79.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

