DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $29,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT opened at $271.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

