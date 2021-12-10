DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,847 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.29.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $467.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.93 and a 200-day moving average of $472.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.23 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

